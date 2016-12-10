Parker scores 31 points as Bucks beat Pistons 119-94
Jabari Parker scored 31 points and Giannis Antetokuompo added 23 points and eight rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Detroit Pistons 119-94 on Wednesday night. Greg Monroe added 14 points, six assists and five rebounds against his former team to help the Bucks win for the second time in five games.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Dec 25
|Bella
|2,116
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Dec 23
|Knock off purse s...
|6
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Oct '16
|gwen
|1
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new...
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|19
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC