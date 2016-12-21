NBA players, media to join fans in voting for 2017 All-Star Game
Would LeBron James ever vote for himself to start in an NBA All-Star Game? Well, the Cleveland Cavaliers superstar will soon have the opportunity to do just that if he pleases. For the first time, NBA players and basketball media will join fans in voting for the starters for the 2017 NBA All-Star Game, the league announced Monday.
