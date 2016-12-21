NBA Capsules
Kyrie Irving dropped a fadeaway jumper over Klay Thompson with 3.4 seconds left and the Cleveland Cavaliers came back to beat Golden State just as they did last June in the NBA Finals, 109-108 on Sunday. The Cavs trailed 94-80 early in the fourth quarter before rallying before a rowdy Christmas crowd.
