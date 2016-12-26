LeBron James Trolls Richard Jefferson...

LeBron James Trolls Richard Jefferson After He Put Klay Thompson On A Poster

LeBron James had a little fun with teammate Richard Jefferson 's ridiculous dunk that put Klay Thompson on a poster during Sunday's game. The dunk came late in the fourth quarter as the Cleveland Cavaliers mounted a huge comeback on the Golden State Warriors en route to a 109-108 victory.

