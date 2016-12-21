Lakers forward Julius Randle returns ...

Lakers forward Julius Randle returns to Los Angeles to support expecting fianc e

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Press-Enterprise

Lakers forward Julius Randle will miss Thursday night'sA game against the Miami Heat so he can be with his fiancA©e in Los Angeles for the birth of their baby boy, Kyden. Randle participated in the morning shootaround Thursday before taking an afternoon flight back to Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F... Fri Knock off purse s... 6
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 2
News Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. Oct '16 gwen 1
News Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... Sep '16 Go Blue Forever 19
News Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16) Jun '16 Go Blue Forever 5
News Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Browns Fan 3
News Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Love it 3
See all Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,330 • Total comments across all topics: 277,323,634

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC