Klay Thompson doesn't regret saying LeBron's 'feelings got hurt' in NBA Finals
One of the most contentious moments of the 2016 NBA Finals occurred in Game 4, when Draymond Green and LeBron James got into a bit of a tiff. James had stepped over Green, which prompted the Warriors All-Star to seemingly hit LeBron below the belt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|4 hr
|Bella
|2,116
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Fri
|Knock off purse s...
|6
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Oct '16
|gwen
|1
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new...
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|19
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC