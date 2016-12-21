Karl rips into Carmelo Anthony, others in new book
Former Denver Nuggets coach George Karl takes aim at New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony and others in his upcoming book "Furious George," calling Anthony a "conundrum" and a "user of people" during their time together. Anthony, who spent his first 7 1/2 seasons with the Nuggets -- including 6 1/2 under Karl's direction from 2005 until early 2011, was "addicted to the spotlight and very unhappy when he had to share it," according to Karl.
