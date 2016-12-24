LeBron James and Dwyane Wade are looking to add to their impressive Christmas stats as the NBA's showcase day arrives James, Wade, looking to join NBA's Christmas 300-point club LeBron James and Dwyane Wade are looking to add to their impressive Christmas stats as the NBA's showcase day arrives Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2hihXtL Chicago Bulls' Dwyane Wade, right, drives past Washington Wizards' Marcin Gortat during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, in Chicago. Wade enters this year's Christmas Day quintupleheader as the league's leading active scorer, with 277 points.

