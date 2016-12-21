James lifts Cavs past Bucks in OT, 11...

James lifts Cavs past Bucks in OT, 114-108

Yesterday

LeBron James buried a go-ahead 3-pointer with 24 seconds left in overtime and the Cleveland Cavaliers held on for a 114-108 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night to avenge a late November loss. Milwaukee took a 108-107 lead on a tip-in by Giannis Antetokounmpo with 1:12 left.

