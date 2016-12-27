Five takeaways from the Cavaliersa Christmas Day victory over the Warriors
Sunday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors lived up to every ounce of hype and anticipation that preceded it - a rarity for any game, but especially for a regular season one. With three weeks to go before these teams square off at Oracle Arena in Oakland for their second and final meeting before what likely will be a thrilling and unprecedented third straight matchup in the NBA Finals this June, here are five takeaways from the first showdown between the two titans of this NBA season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Sun
|Bella
|2,116
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Dec 23
|Knock off purse s...
|6
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Oct '16
|gwen
|1
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new...
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|19
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC