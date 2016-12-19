Could LeBron James And Warren Buffett Buy Cleveland Cavaliers From Dan Gilbert?

Dan Gilbert may eventually sell his stake in the Cleveland Cavaliers franchise and purchase the Detroit Pistons. Would he sell his stock in the Cavs to the face of the franchise, LeBron James, when the latter's playing days are over? The idea of Lebron James owning an NBA team isn't a novel one nor is Dan Gilbert's affinity for his hometown of Detroit, Michigan a secret.

