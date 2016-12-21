Cleveland Cavaliers: Would Using Anderson Varejao's Trade Exception Help?

Could the Cleveland Cavaliers use their $9.6 million trade exception from Anderson Varejao to help facilitate a deal with opposing teams? The Cleveland Cavaliers, possessors of no player another team is fighting to acquire, could go another route to sweeten the deal for opposing execs. With Anderson Varejao 's $9.6 million trade exception still available from last year's trade that sent Varejao to Portland , the Cavs could accept an overpaid player from an opposing squad.

