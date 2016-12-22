Cleveland Cavaliers: Remembering Ricky Davis on Throwback Thursday
It's Throwback Thursday and this week we have the spotlight on Ricky Davis, the face of the Cleveland Cavaliers franchise before LeBron James was drafted in 2003. The Cavs are now in their 46th season, and as loyal fans know, most of the time, it hasn't been smooth sailing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at King James Gospel.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Fri
|Knock off purse s...
|6
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Oct '16
|gwen
|1
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new...
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|19
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC