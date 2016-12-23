Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) gets
Cavs conundrum: Should the injury-plagued defending champs make a move? Long term, the lack of bodies could take its toll, and that's the concern for the Cavs. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://usat.ly/2io9YZB Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James gets a high five from his teammates guard Kyrie Irving and forward Kevin Love in a recent game. What once looked like a painless stroll through the regular season to the top seed in the Eastern Conference is now more challenging for the defending NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Fri
|Knock off purse s...
|6
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Oct '16
|gwen
|1
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new...
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|19
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC