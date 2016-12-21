Cavs SG J.R. Smith needs thumb surgery
Cavaliers starting guard J.R. Smith will be out indefinitely with a broken right thumb, an injury that will test the depth of the defending NBA champions. Smith got hurt late in the second quarter of Tuesday night's game in Milwaukee and didn't return after halftime in a game the Cavs won 114-108 in overtime.
