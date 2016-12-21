Cavs deny dying man's requestLocal ALS sufferer: 'I thought it was...
A local dying man hoping to create an annual fundraising campaign involving Cleveland's three major sports teams had his dream crushed recently. Since mid-November, thousands of people have learned about the story of veteran and Lou Gehrig's disease-sufferer Bruce Barnard's dying wish - to meet with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers to kick start a campaign that would raise funds to find a cure for the disease that's killing him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Oct '16
|gwen
|1
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new...
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|19
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Attention, shoppers! Free agency opens in the NBA (Jul '14)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|32
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC