Cavs deny dying man's requestLocal ALS sufferer: 'I thought it was...

A local dying man hoping to create an annual fundraising campaign involving Cleveland's three major sports teams had his dream crushed recently. Since mid-November, thousands of people have learned about the story of veteran and Lou Gehrig's disease-sufferer Bruce Barnard's dying wish - to meet with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers to kick start a campaign that would raise funds to find a cure for the disease that's killing him.

