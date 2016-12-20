Cavaliers Podcast: Breaking down LeBron's passing and the Warriors' offense
On today's episode, host Chris Manning is joined by Scott Rafferty from Rolling Stone, The Sporting News and The Step Back to break down LeBron's passing ability and the Warriors' ability to create chaos. Scott wrote about LeBron here and the Warriors here.
