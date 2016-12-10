Boston Celtics notes: Brad Stevens th...

Boston Celtics notes: Brad Stevens thinks burden has been lifted off Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: MassLive.com

For a defending champion with LeBron James, the Cleveland Cavaliers have gone through a relatively silent season so far. They aren't surrounded by a mountain of buzz at all times, nor do they have analysts picking apart their every move.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09) Dec 25 Bella 2,116
News Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F... Dec 23 Knock off purse s... 6
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 2
News Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. Oct '16 gwen 1
News Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... Sep '16 Go Blue Forever 19
News Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16) Jun '16 Go Blue Forever 5
News Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Browns Fan 3
See all Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,700 • Total comments across all topics: 277,420,467

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC