Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For...

Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In Fatal Overdose

There are 6 comments on the CBS Local story from Thursday Dec 22, titled Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In Fatal Overdose. In it, CBS Local reports that:

This one doesn't quite make sense to me. I mean, someone addicted to a drug used to treat drug addiction, snorting it like coke, and overdosing on it?

Someone is going to have to Suboxatone for this O.D.
Funny, she's getting charged with murder? Why not do this to all dealers? It's a good idea to me. They should make it a federal law so they'd get this punishment regardless of the state they live in.

^^^^^ Why about you posters here?
It should say:
What about you posters here?

Typo..........
"Funny, she's getting charged with murder? Why not do this to all dealers?"

That's an awfully harsh judgement to pass on all those sellers of alcohol and tobacco whose users wind up dead.

(To answer your drunken question, because not all drug users, legal or illegal, die, for starters.)

^^^^ And WHO would be dumb enough to reply to this poster from Philly when he's made the usual of many dumb mistakes where he displays his usual illiteracy?!
:/

