6 missing after small plane loses contact over Lake Erie
The US Coast Guard was searching Lake Erie Friday for a small plane carrying six people who had attended a Cleveland Cavaliers basketball game before flying out of the city late Thursday. Three adults and three children were on board the aircraft, CNN affiliate WEWS reported.
