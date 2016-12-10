6 missing after small plane loses con...

6 missing after small plane loses contact over Lake Erie

13 hrs ago

The US Coast Guard was searching Lake Erie Friday for a small plane carrying six people who had attended a Cleveland Cavaliers basketball game before flying out of the city late Thursday. Three adults and three children were on board the aircraft, CNN affiliate WEWS reported.

