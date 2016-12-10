10 Things to Know for Wednesday

U.S. President Barack Obama listens as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks on Kilo Pier overlooking the USS Arizona Memorial, part of the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument, in Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, adjacent to Honolulu, Hawaii, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, as part of a ceremony to honor those killed in the Japanese attack on the naval harbor.

