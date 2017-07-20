Why Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker is such a bargain in the NBA
In October 2014 Walker signed a four-season, $48 million contract , which took him beyond the rookie pay-scale deal he received as the ninth overall pick in the 2011 NBA draft. Wow, what a bargain, between Walker's performance since the signing and the dramatic inflation of point guards' salaries in the NBA.
