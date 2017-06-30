Rasheed Sulaimon is leaving the Horne...

Rasheed Sulaimon is leaving the Hornets summer league team to play in France

It looks like Maryland basketball fans won't get to see Rasheed Sulaimon and Dez Wells match up during the NBA's summer league after all. Sulaimon signed with JDA Dijon in France on Saturday, the same day he made the Charlotte Hornets summer league roster.

