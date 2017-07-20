Orlando Summer League: Pacers top Hor...

Orlando Summer League: Pacers top Hornets 84-77

The Indiana Pacers move to 2-0 in the Orlando Summer League after defeating the Charlotte Hornets . Indiana picked up six of the eight available points, pushing ahead for good in the second quarter, thanks in large part to Trey McKinney-Jones , who had seven of his nine points in a 10-2 run that put Indiana ahead for good.

