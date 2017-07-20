Hornets rally falls short in 87-82 loss to Pistons in Orlando Summer League
The Charlotte Hornets rallied late, but came up short against the Detroit Pistons in their fourth game of the Orlando Summer League, losing 87-82. Johnny O'Bryant III led the way with 26 points on 10-18 shooting, along with four rebounds.
