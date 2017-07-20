Heat rookie Bam Adebayo goes for 14 p...

Heat rookie Bam Adebayo goes for 14 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks in summer league debut

Read more: The Miami Herald

The Miami Heat's first round pick Bam Adebayo had 14 points , 10 rebounds and three blocks in 33 minutes on Saturday, July 1, 2017 in a 74-67 NBA Summer League loss to the Hornets in Orlando. Bam Adebayo signed his rookie contract and made his Miami Heat summer league debut Saturday morning inside the Amway Center.

