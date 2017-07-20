Heat rookie Bam Adebayo goes for 14 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks in summer league debut

The Miami Heat's first round pick Bam Adebayo had 14 points , 10 rebounds and three blocks in 33 minutes on Saturday, July 1, 2017 in a 74-67 NBA Summer League loss to the Hornets in Orlando. Bam Adebayo signed his rookie contract and made his Miami Heat summer league debut Saturday morning inside the Amway Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.