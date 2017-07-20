Five points you need to know about ne...

Five points you need to know about new Charlotte Hornet Michael Carter-Williams

17 hrs ago

The Charlotte Hornets get a former NBA Rookie of the Year when they sign point guard Michael Carter-Williams to a one-season free-agent contract after the league's moratorium ends July 7. However, it seems a long time since Carter-Williams won that award with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Hornets will be his fourth NBA team in five seasons.

