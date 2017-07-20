Charlotte Hornets name Buzz Peterson assistant general manager
The Charlotte Hornets have elevated Buzz Peterson to assistant general manager, succeeding Chad Buchanan, who left for the Indiana Pacers. Peterson is a former college coach and longtime friend of Hornets owner Michael Jordan from when they played and roomed together at North Carolina in the 1980s.
