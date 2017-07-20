Charlotte Hornets name Buzz Peterson ...

Charlotte Hornets name Buzz Peterson assistant general manager

11 hrs ago

The Charlotte Hornets have elevated Buzz Peterson to assistant general manager, succeeding Chad Buchanan, who left for the Indiana Pacers. Peterson is a former college coach and longtime friend of Hornets owner Michael Jordan from when they played and roomed together at North Carolina in the 1980s.

