Buzz City Beat: Charlotte Hornets take advantage of declining Eastern ...

JUNE 22: Malik Monk reacts with head coach John Calipari of the Kentucky Wildcats after being drafted eleventh overall by the Charlotte Hornets during the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2017 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Swarm and Sting.