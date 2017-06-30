Bacona s Gastonia connection
As Dwayne Bacon embarks on another step in his professional career with Saturday's 11 a.m. Orlando Summer League opener against the Miami Heat, the Charlotte Hornets rookie will be taking a part of Gastonia with him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Hornets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|36
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Draft pick breakdown: PJ Hairston (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|a onlooker
|1
|Miami Heat Unhappy That NBA Isn't Doing More to... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|Heat Fan
|6
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Chicago Bulls Need to Solve Scoring Woes Before... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Dingo
|1
|why most of north carolina doesn't know about t... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|bgotem
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Hornets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC