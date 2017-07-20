Bacon not wasting shot in Orlando Pro Summer League after 2017 NBA...

After struggling in his first two games with the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA's Orlando Pro Summer League, shooting guard Dwayne Bacon exploded for 17 points in Tuesday's 95-81 win against the Oklahoma City Thunder. After putting up just nine points in his first game and eight the next, the former Florida State Seminole came out Tuesday, making fast-break scores and defensive stops, showing promise in his new job.

