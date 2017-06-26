Will Charlotte Hornets return to orig...

Will Charlotte Hornets return to original pinstripes and pleats?

The Hornets declined comment Monday on pictures floating around the Internet, portraying the original jerseys with a Jordan Brand logo. That Nike shoe and apparel brand, built around Hornets owner Michael Jordan, will be the advertising patch the team wears as part of a new NBA marketing initiative.

Charlotte Hornets Discussions

