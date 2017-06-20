Why the Charlotte Hornets should consider Dillon Brooks

Dillon Brook could be a second round sleeper in this year's draft and he could be the perfect fit for the Charlotte Hornets at No. 41. Charlotte Hornets ' fans are paying close attention to what the team is going to do with the 11th overall pick, but what about the teams other 2017 selection? The team also owns the 41st pick in this year's draft and the team should seriously consider drafting Oregon standout Dillon Brooks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Swarm and Sting.