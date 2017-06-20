Trio of former Clemson and South Carolina basketball players to work out for Charlotte Hornets
Three NBA draft hopefuls with ties to the state of South Carolina will work out for the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, the Hornets announced. Former South Carolina and Clemson stars PJ Dozier and Jaron Blossomgame will participate, as well as former Clemson guard Avry Holmes.
