Tai Webster gets shot at the Golden State Warriors with Summer League call-up

Kiwi Tai Webster's NBA stocks continue to simmer after attracting interest from the Golden State Warriors' Summer League team. Despite being overlooked in the recent draft, the Tall Blacks and former Nebraska University point guard was initially snapped up by the Charlotte Hornets to play in their Summer League team in Orlando from July 1-6.

