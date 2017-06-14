So who should the Charlotte Hornets draft?

The 2016-17 NBA season is in the books and it's time to look ahead to next season. Who should the Charlotte Hornets draft when it's all said and done? The NBA season officially came to an end in Oakland, California as the Golden State Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in game 5 of the NBA finals 129-120 to capture the NBA title.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Swarm and Sting.