Should Denver part ways with Gallinari?

Mar 4, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Marvin Williams defends against Denver Nuggets forward Danilo Gallinari in the second quarter at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports Danilo Gallinari will be a free agent and it begs the question, is it time for the Nuggets and him to separate? There is no doubt that Danilo Gallinari has had some great moments for the Denver Nuggets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nugg Love.