Russell Westbrook wins first MVP award at star-studded NBA awards show

NBA Most Valuable Player Russell Westbrook speaks on stage during the 2017 NBA Awards on Monday night. Russell Westbrook, who became the first player to average a triple-double for a season since Oscar Robertson did so for the only other time in NBA history in 1962, earned the league's MVP award Monday night during the league's first awards show at Basketball City in Lower Manhattan.

Chicago, IL

