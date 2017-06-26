Russell Westbrook wins first MVP award at star-studded NBA awards show
NBA Most Valuable Player Russell Westbrook speaks on stage during the 2017 NBA Awards on Monday night. Russell Westbrook, who became the first player to average a triple-double for a season since Oscar Robertson did so for the only other time in NBA history in 1962, earned the league's MVP award Monday night during the league's first awards show at Basketball City in Lower Manhattan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Hornets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|36
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Draft pick breakdown: PJ Hairston (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|a onlooker
|1
|Miami Heat Unhappy That NBA Isn't Doing More to... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|Heat Fan
|6
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Chicago Bulls Need to Solve Scoring Woes Before... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Dingo
|1
|why most of north carolina doesn't know about t... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|bgotem
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Hornets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC