Replying to Charlotte Hornets questio...

Replying to Charlotte Hornets questions on free agency, salary cap, team expectations

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

Former Gonzaga standout Przemek Karnowski, a 7-foot-1, 300-pound center, wasn't selected in last week's NBA draft. Of the undrafted free agents on the Charlotte Hornets' summer-league team, he might have the best shot of making the roster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Hornets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15) Feb '16 Fart news 36
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
News Draft pick breakdown: PJ Hairston (Jul '14) Jul '14 a onlooker 1
News Miami Heat Unhappy That NBA Isn't Doing More to... (Apr '14) May '14 Heat Fan 6
News San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14) May '14 Tim 5
News Chicago Bulls Need to Solve Scoring Woes Before... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Dingo 1
why most of north carolina doesn't know about t... (Apr '14) Apr '14 bgotem 1
See all Charlotte Hornets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Hornets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,735 • Total comments across all topics: 282,088,238

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC