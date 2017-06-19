QCH's 2017 NBA Lottery Mock Draft

QCH's 2017 NBA Lottery Mock Draft

We are now just two days away from the 2017 NBA Draft! Anticipation is heating up as Boston and Philadelphia just completed a trade to swap the 1st overall pick for the 3rd pick, and a future 1st rounder. On the Charlotte Hornets side of things, Buzz City has several different prospects in mind.

