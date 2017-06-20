Prospect Previews: Should the Hornets...

Prospect Previews: Should the Hornets draft Justin Jackson?

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: At the Hive

Welcome to our first edition of Prospect Previews this year, where At The Hive takes a hard look at potential draft picks the Charlotte Hornets might want. The Hornets are perennially linked to players from Carolina's schools, regardless of talent level or fit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at At the Hive.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Hornets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15) Feb '16 Fart news 36
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
News Draft pick breakdown: PJ Hairston (Jul '14) Jul '14 a onlooker 1
News Miami Heat Unhappy That NBA Isn't Doing More to... (Apr '14) May '14 Heat Fan 6
News San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14) May '14 Tim 5
News Chicago Bulls Need to Solve Scoring Woes Before... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Dingo 1
why most of north carolina doesn't know about t... (Apr '14) Apr '14 bgotem 1
See all Charlotte Hornets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Hornets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,261 • Total comments across all topics: 281,677,659

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC