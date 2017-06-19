Prospect Preview: Zach Collins
When early mock drafts slated Gonzaga big man Zach Collins to be taken 11th overall by the Charlotte Hornets , a collective groan echoed from across the internet from many Hornets fans who viewed Collins as another big white guy to add to the list of big white guys currently on the roster. But given the whole conspiracy over the Hornets only drafting BWGs is based almost exclusively on recency bias, the moaning is a bit unfair.
