Prospect Preview: Luke Kennard

As the NBA Draft draws ever closer, NBA teams such as the Charlotte Hornets have to balance sometimes opposing priorities. Do they use their draft picks on players with the highest ceilings, or highest floors? Draft for need or pure talent? Take best player available, or go after positional scarcity? It is likely the very best players will be off the board by the time the Hornets make their pick at 11. Then the draft board splits, between big men with pools of potential and guards or wings with more polish but less upside.

