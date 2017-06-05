Prospect Preview: John Collins

Prospect Preview: John Collins

John Collins comes into the 2017 NBA Draft as one of the best offensive big men in his class. While he's a bit undersized at 6'9 1/2, and has a limited 6'11 wingspan, his athleticism and highly efficient post game could help him develop into a productive offensive player in the NBA.

