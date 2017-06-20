Pelicans get Jackson from Charlotte in draft deal
A person familiar with the situations says the New Orleans Pelicans have made a draft night trade to acquired former Duke guard Frank Jackson from the Charlotte Hornets. The person, who spoke to The Associated Press Thursday on condition of anonymity because the trade hasn't been announced, says New Orleans received Jackson, the 31st overall choice in the NBA draft, in exchange for the Pelicans' 40th overall draft choice and cash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Hornets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|36
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Draft pick breakdown: PJ Hairston (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|a onlooker
|1
|Miami Heat Unhappy That NBA Isn't Doing More to... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|Heat Fan
|6
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Chicago Bulls Need to Solve Scoring Woes Before... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Dingo
|1
|why most of north carolina doesn't know about t... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|bgotem
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Hornets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC