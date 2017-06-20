Pelicans get Jackson from Charlotte i...

Pelicans get Jackson from Charlotte in draft deal

Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

A person familiar with the situations says the New Orleans Pelicans have made a draft night trade to acquired former Duke guard Frank Jackson from the Charlotte Hornets. The person, who spoke to The Associated Press Thursday on condition of anonymity because the trade hasn't been announced, says New Orleans received Jackson, the 31st overall choice in the NBA draft, in exchange for the Pelicans' 40th overall draft choice and cash.

