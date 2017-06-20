New Zealand's Tai Webster scores NBA Summer League shot with Charlotte Hornets
The Tall Blacks and former Nebraska University point guard has been snapped up by the Charlotte Hornets to play in their Summer League team in Orlando from July 1-6. Webster had hoped to be picked up in the draft, where NBA teams select the top 60 college and overseas youngsters, but was bypassed after an outstanding final season with the Cornhuskers in Nebraska.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Hornets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|36
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Draft pick breakdown: PJ Hairston (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|a onlooker
|1
|Miami Heat Unhappy That NBA Isn't Doing More to... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|Heat Fan
|6
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Chicago Bulls Need to Solve Scoring Woes Before... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Dingo
|1
|why most of north carolina doesn't know about t... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|bgotem
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Hornets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC