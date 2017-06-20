New Hanover grad invited to Hornets' workout

Kadeem Allen, a Wilmington native who played college basketball at Arizona, is one of six players invited to participate in pre-NBA draft workouts with the Charlotte Hornets. Allen, a 6-foot-2 guard at Arizona who made the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team as a senior last season, is scheduled to work out for the Hornets on Wednesday.

