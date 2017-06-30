NBA Summer League to Feature Four For...

NBA Summer League to Feature Four Former Virginia Cavaliers: How to Watch

Starting tomorrow, four former Virginia Cavaliers will be playing in the NBA Summer League . London Perrantes , Mike Tobey and Anthony Gill will be playing Orlando from July 1st to July 5th with to be determined playoff games after that.

