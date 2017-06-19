Nba 24 mins ago 11:21 a.m.2017 NBA Draft: How to watch, pick order and information

When NBA Commissioner Adam Silver takes the stage Thursday night at the 2017 NBA Draft, who will be the first name called? With the Philadelphia 76ers on the clock, will they take consensus No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz from Washington, or look elsewhere in this year's talent-loaded draft class? Multiple trades have taken place this week leading up to the draft, while other trade rumors involving high-profile stars are swirling around the association.

