Nba 24 mins ago 11:21 a.m.2017 NBA Draft: How to watch, pick order and information
When NBA Commissioner Adam Silver takes the stage Thursday night at the 2017 NBA Draft, who will be the first name called? With the Philadelphia 76ers on the clock, will they take consensus No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz from Washington, or look elsewhere in this year's talent-loaded draft class? Multiple trades have taken place this week leading up to the draft, while other trade rumors involving high-profile stars are swirling around the association.
Charlotte Hornets Discussions
|Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|36
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Draft pick breakdown: PJ Hairston (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|a onlooker
|1
|Miami Heat Unhappy That NBA Isn't Doing More to... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|Heat Fan
|6
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Chicago Bulls Need to Solve Scoring Woes Before... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Dingo
|1
|why most of north carolina doesn't know about t... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|bgotem
|1
