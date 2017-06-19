Nba 24 mins ago 11:21 a.m.2017 NBA Dr...

Nba 24 mins ago 11:21 a.m.2017 NBA Draft: How to watch, pick order and information

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KHOU-TV Houston

When NBA Commissioner Adam Silver takes the stage Thursday night at the 2017 NBA Draft, who will be the first name called? With the Philadelphia 76ers on the clock, will they take consensus No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz from Washington, or look elsewhere in this year's talent-loaded draft class? Multiple trades have taken place this week leading up to the draft, while other trade rumors involving high-profile stars are swirling around the association.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHOU-TV Houston.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Hornets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15) Feb '16 Fart news 36
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
News Draft pick breakdown: PJ Hairston (Jul '14) Jul '14 a onlooker 1
News Miami Heat Unhappy That NBA Isn't Doing More to... (Apr '14) May '14 Heat Fan 6
News San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14) May '14 Tim 5
News Chicago Bulls Need to Solve Scoring Woes Before... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Dingo 1
why most of north carolina doesn't know about t... (Apr '14) Apr '14 bgotem 1
See all Charlotte Hornets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Hornets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,427 • Total comments across all topics: 281,953,068

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC