Mangok Mathiang signs summer league deal with Charlotte Hornets

Former Louisville center Mangok Mathiang will suit up for the Charlotte Hornets at the NBA's summer league in Orlando next week. Mathiang's agent, Aaron Turner, confirmed the news to Jeff Greer of The Courier-Journal.

